People in Taiwan have started to buy masks and hand sanitizers in bulk following a sharp increase in local COVID-19 cases.

The self-ruling island registered 23 local cases in two days, including 16 on Wednesday, the highest daily record.

Residents in relatively remote areas, such as Dongshi and Xinshe districts of Taichung city, were eagerly buying masks and hand sanitizers in case of a shortage. Apple Daily Taiwan saw five customers within 10 minutes buying such items at a pharmacy in Dongshi.

An employee of the pharmacy said the number of masks and hand sanitizers sold on Thursday morning was equal to previous sales for a whole day. The pharmacy had been unable to procure more hand sanitizers, and had limited each customer to buying not more than two bottles, the employee said.

Sammy, a Hongkonger who moved to Hsinchu city, said Taiwanese people had good crisis awareness and had stored up the necessary items over the past year. Her own stocks could last for six months, she said.

Hsinchu residents bought a lot of supplies from the Costco supermarket, Sammy said. It was of utmost importance not to create chaos and to leave necessities to those in need. She also said that people should stay at home if possible.

Josephine, a Hongkonger living in Taichung, said she would restock the necessities as the Taiwanese government had warned of raising the alert level. She had observed that shoppers were not crowding at pharmacies in Taichung to purchase masks and hand sanitizers.

There were fewer people on the streets, Josephine said. At a ramen restaurant run by her, she had started registering the names and phone numbers of customers, who were happy to give their details. They were also willing to keep their masks on until the food arrived, she said.

Taiwan had enough masks, and residents were ensured a week’s supply when they visited pharmacies with their health insurance cards, Josephine said.

