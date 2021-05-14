The three legal conditions under which Hong Kong can send a criminal suspect to mainland China for trial are extreme circumstances and in the minority, a retired judge of Hong Kong’s top court says as he dismisses exaggerations of the extradition threat.

Hong Kong’s national security law, passed by Beijing authorities last summer, stipulates when the state security agency based in the city may exercise jurisdiction over a complex national security case.

Two of the stipulated conditions are when “a serious situation occurs where the government is unable to effectively enforce the law,” or when “a major and imminent threat to national security has occurred,” Article 55 of the law states. When one of these situations occurs, the Hong Kong government is allowed by law to seek the central government’s approval for the Office for Safeguarding National Security to step in.

Henry Litton, a former permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal, said he believed that everyone agreed these two conditions were reasonable.

In the case of the third condition, which concerned the involvement of a foreign country or external elements, Litton said that such a problem was not one which a local region could solve, and so it would be sensible for the central government to exercise jurisdiction.

Litton was sharing his views about the national security law at an online event organized by Foreign Correspondents’ Club Hong Kong on Friday.

Early this month, former British Lord Chancellor Charles Falconer argued that Article 55 gave the executive arm of Hong Kong’s government an alternative route to the legal system, created a massive hole in the rule of law and turned it into a charade.

Clifford Buddle, FCC journalist governor and moderator of the Friday event, noted pro-establishment media had suggested sending Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai to mainland China for a national security trial, which raised concern that it meant Hong Kong courts were incapable of passing the “correct” judgment on some cases.

Litton said that the claim was entirely based on speculation. He added that Falconer was exaggerating and “talks like a rabble-rouser.”

One of the key foundations of the rule of law was not to let the courtroom become a hall of debate or to spend time telling the whole story, as judges should focus on the cases on hand, Littton said.

He also praised the district magistrate who last month ruled on a case of organizing and joining an unauthorized assembly, in which Lai and legal professionals Martin Lee and Magaret Ng were among the defendants. The magistrate was unbiased and firm in the practice of common law principles, Litton said.

The former judge has published a new title, “The Dance of Folly.” In the book, he describes Hong Kong’s citywide protests in 2019 as insurgency and calls the protesters thugs. Foreign media showed no sympathy for the silenced majority who were scared or had their lives ruined by the protests, he wrote.

When asked about his reasoning, Litton said that he and his colleagues at the University of Hong Kong were all scared in 2019 when they saw the damage at train stations.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play