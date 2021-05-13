Hong Kong police were observing international practice in negotiating with a protester in 2019 despite anti-police slogans written on his raincoat, hours before the man fell to his death, the Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.

Police superintendent and senior negotiator Gilbert Wong took the stand on the third day of a 12-day inquest into the death of “raincoat man” Marco Leung, who plunged down the Pacific Place building in Admiralty almost two years ago.

Wong said he did not consider bringing in other professionals to persuade Leung, 35, to leave his position standing on the edge of the tower next to a banner bearing political demands, despite the signs that the latter might be harboring negative feelings toward the police.

Coroner David Ko asked whether Wong thought of getting a psychologist or counselor to help, as the words written on Leung’s raincoat indicated his animosity toward the police. Wong said it was “international practice” for the police to hold such negotiations, and that even counselors and psychologists might not have training in crisis communication.

He said Leung was “emotionally calm” and did not reply to his questions, only asking him to move aside.

The protester’s political demands were not discussed at the scene, Wong said. He surmised from Leung’s banner and the words written on his raincoat that the latter “wanted to achieve demands related to the anti-extradition bill movement,” but Wong did not discuss any of those political aspirations during the negotiations.

The day of Leung’s death on June 15, 2019, coincided with Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcement to halt the extradition bill. The judge asked if Wong brought up this fact, as Leung’s motivations seemed to be political. Wong said he did not relay that information to Leung as they were unable to establish any meaningful conversation at the time.

Earlier, the court heard that on the fateful day, Leung entered the terrace on the fourth floor of Pacific Place at around 3 p.m. and passed through an unlocked door leading to a makeshift working platform 17 metres above ground.

Leung’s death was followed the next day by a historic rally that saw the largest turnout since Hong Kong’s sovereignty was handed to China in 1997. More than two million of the seven million population turned out on the streets.

He was posthumously dubbed the “raincoat man” for wearing a yellow raincoat as he climbed onto scaffolding outside the shopping mall to hang up a slogan banner denouncing the extradition bill.

Wong told the court that he was on leave that day, but rushed to Admiralty after receiving a call from colleagues in the afternoon. At the building, he saw a man facing Queensway and with his back to the police, but the man would sometimes turn and make eye contact with him.

The senior negotiator testified that he was on-site for around 20 minutes, and most of the time, he was the one speaking. He told Leung to stay safe and asked if there was anything he could do to help. Leung did not react to his questions and would not give his name.

Wong left the scene at 7:30 p.m. that evening, when Leung was still calm, he said. The protester fell to his death at 9 p.m.

Wong said he heard from colleagues that some people volunteered to speak with Leung, but he rejected those requests on worries that those without the right training could affect Leung’s emotions.

Pan-democratic lawmaker Roy Kwong tried to get involved in persuading Leung to climb back down, but the police rejected his offer of help, the court heard earlier.

Superintendent Nip Hoi-kwan on Thursday testified he would not rule out the possibility that if Kwong had been allowed to persuade Leung, the outcome could have been better. The court asked the police to contact Kwong to take the witness stand on Friday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play