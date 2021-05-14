Tokyo is acknowledging for the first time that the stability of Taiwan is important to safeguard both Japan and the international society, Japanese media has reported, citing the leaked content of the country’s defense white paper draft.

The draft gave an analysis about competition between the United States and China, especially over politics, the economy and the military, and singled out military activities in the South China Sea, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Changes in the balance of military power in the region could affect the area’s peace and stability, the Japanese newspaper said, adding that the draft signaled Japan’s security worries regarding China had intensified.

The 2021 defense white paper will be presented to the Tokyo Cabinet in July. Sankei said that the stress on Taiwan in the draft stemmed from a joint statement issued in April by the leaders of Japan and the U.S., which observers said marked the first time in 52 years the two countries had mentioned Taiwan and emphasized cross-strait stability.

In the draft, it was noted that the People’s Liberation Army of China had been carrying out frequent flying exercises in the Taiwan Strait, while the U.S. was openly supporting the self-ruled island through arms sales and the deployment of aircraft carriers.

The draft document emphasised that the balance of cross-strait military power tended to be in mainland China’s favor, and that this gap was widening, Sankei reported. It was necessary for Japan to pay heed to future U.S. moves in arms sales to Taiwan.

Another source of much distress in Tokyo was about the Chinese coast guard’s repeated patrols around the disputed Senkaku Islands, which China called the Diaoyu Islands, the draft showed. China’s passage of a maritime law in January expressly empowering its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels was also problematic under international law, it said.

China was trying to obtain advanced military technology from other countries, the draft said, quoting advice from observers. The document warned that the protection of technology was also an important issue.

As for international cooperation, the draft said that to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japan would continue to work with Australia, the U.S. and India.

China’s official mouthpiece Global Times responded to the leaked content by saying that Japan was “overreaching.”

The Tokyo government was propagating the idea of a so-called Chinese military threat, maliciously attacking Beijing and aggressively interfering in China’s internal affairs, Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian was quoted by Global Times as saying.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play