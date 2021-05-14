The window for criminal convicts at a maximum-security prison to see their family and friends will shrink because more people are being remanded in custody at the facility, Hong Kong jail wardens have said.

Starting May 17, morning visits will not be allowed for convicted inmates at Stanley Prison on Hong Kong Island, given the limited rooms to cope with its expanding population, the Correctional Services Department says in a notice put up at the premises. The change does not apply to detainees who are awaiting trial.

Visiting hours will be restricted to 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in a departure from the practice at most other prisons and detention centers in the city, which runs meeting sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department advises visitors to arrive at Stanley Prison after 1:30 p.m. for the first time slot, or to register no later than 4:30 p.m. for the last session. Wednesdays will continue to be closed for visits, except on public holidays.

For remanded people, the visiting arrangements remain the same. They may see their relatives and friends once a day between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and each session shall not exceed 15 minutes with no more than two visitors, according to the rules.

Convicts have the right to accept visits at least twice a month, and their family members can apply to the department for an extra two meetings monthly. Each session shall not exceed 30 minutes with no more than three visitors at a time.

A social worker said that the new arrangement was unfair as convicted prisoners and their family and friends should not be deprived of visiting hours.

Richard Choi, of the Society for Community Organization, said that he understood Stanley Prison had been accepting more detainees, but the department should improve staffing or explore other channels, such as by providing video calls.

Choi also suggested that the Department of Justice should, when initiating a prosecution, be aware of the finite capacity of custodial facilities or be open to the option of allowing conditional bail. “How dangerous are the defendants? Must they necessarily be detained?” he questioned.

In reply to an enquiry, the Correction Services Department said that the visiting hours were adjusted in view of the increasing number of people in custody and the limited meeting rooms.

The new arrangement had been posted in the rooms to inform visitors, the department said.

