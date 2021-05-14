Laypeople from outside the legal profession should have a stronger voice on Hong Kong’s proposed new mechanism for handling complaints against judges, several lawmakers said on Friday as the Legislative Council scrutinized the planned measures.

The city’s courts have seen a surge of complaints over the past two years, especially after a torrent of high-profile cases relating to the massive protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019. Judges have often been criticized for excessive leniency in their treatment of key protest figures, releasing many on bail pending trial.

But such criticisms have also come amid growing concerns over whether the city’s judiciary remains independent, given the public backlash against judges’ decisions in an increasingly polarized society. Authorities earlier this year proposed a new complaint handling mechanism that includes participation from ordinary Hongkongers.

Under the proposed new two-tiered mechanism, a panel of judges will pass its findings on each case to an advisory committee consisting of members of the public, including those outside the legal profession. The committee will give its comments and recommendations to the chief justice, who will give them due consideration.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers have called on the committee to appoint up to 50% of its membership from outside the court system, although legal experts have raised worries that this might damage the court’s professionalism.

In LegCo on Friday, lawmaker Paul Tse criticised the current plan for lacking effective participation by the general public, describing it as having a “vase” profile because the final decision rests with the top judge.

Judiciary officials have said that under the proposed mechanism, to be implemented in the third quarter of the year, judges will still play the main role in complaint investigations, while the advisory committee will take a more active role for cases that are “particularly serious, complex or a source of public concern.”

Another pro-Beijing lawmaker, Elizabeth Quat, said judges will be given “too much power” under the new mechanisms, as the top judge will have a say on the committee’s formation.

In response, Judiciary Administrator Esther Leung said the new system was meant to increase transparency and accountability, and the new advisory committee should not include anyone with political affiliations. The committee will be formed using objective criteria and should only include individuals with “profound expertise and experience in professional, community or public services,” she said.

The city’s legislature has been dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers since late last year, when the pro-democracy camp resigned after several activists were disqualified from running for office.

