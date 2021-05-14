Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tough foreign policy aims to overturn directions set by paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, such as the opening-up policy and the cap on the tenure of the country’s top leader, according to an analysis by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

In the article, Nikkei editorial writer Nakazawa Katsuji suggested that China’s nationalism resonated with young people born after the 1980s, who had no personal experience in the Cultural Revolution and saw that disastrous period as mere history.

One recent example was a Chinese “wolf warrior” artist Wuhe Qilin, who digitally edited a photo of soldiers from eight foreign nations in the late Qing Dynasty to mock leaders of G7 countries, Nakazawa noted. The eight nations in 1900 formed a military coalition that invaded northern China to relieve foreign legations besieged by the jingoistic Boxers militia.

Wuhe Qilin and his generation were brought up with a strong sense of patriotism that the Chinese Communist Party introduced in the 1990s, and they viewed Deng’s foreign policy of avoiding controversy and using cooperative rhetoric as a thing of the past, Nakazawa said.

Some people from within the Communist Party, such as former diplomat Yuan Nansheng, were aware that the “wolf warrior” diplomacy would only create enemies for China and might even lead the country down the same path that led to Empress Dowager Cixi’s defeat by the eight foreign nations in 1900, Nakazawa said. But others seem oblivious to the risk.

When commenting on the Cultural Revolution last month, Zhuang Rongwen, the deputy chief of the party’s propaganda department, said the party had achieved “great achievements” between 1949 and 1976, the year when the revolution ended, through “proactive explorations.”

Zhuang’s remarks were an acknowledgment of the Cultural Revolution and a denial of Deng’s opening-up and reform policy, and they were made with Xi’s approval, Nakazawa said.

Xi did so because he must overturn other policies laid down by Deng, including the collective leadership system and an in-party rule that limits China’s top leader from sitting in the position for more than 10 years, Nakazawa said.

Xi, who is seeking a third five-year term as China’s president next year, needed to break these rules and Deng’s authoritative status in the party to further consolidate his powers, Nakazawa said.

