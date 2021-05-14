Chinese state media has been promoting a herbal soup recipe said to cut the chances of dying from COVID-19 by half, following an exhortation from President Xi Jinping for more people to rely on traditional medicine.

The plug came after a study of the soup by a team led by Li Jing, a professor at the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the only state-level research institute for medical sciences in mainland China, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

The prescription comprises more than a dozen ingredients, including almond, ginger, gypsum and yam, and is said to be able to cleanse a person’s respiratory system and detoxify their body. It is believed to reduce the risk of death for hospitalized patients with novel coronavirus by up to 50%.

Of 8,939 hospitalized patients, 29% received treatment with the prescription and their mortality rate was 1.2%, she told Xinhua, citing her study results.

Relevant research results have been published in the international plant pharmacology journal Botany.

Xi said during a recent inspection tour that Chinese people had relied on Chinese medicine to treat illnesses and to save lives for thousands of years, calling for further development of the tradition.

It was not the first time this recipe was recommended by state media. As the pandemic began early last year, state mouthpieces said this soup was effective in curing the disease, with an efficacy as high as 97%.

Combining Chinese and Western medicines could lead to a more rapid recovery than using either method alone in terms of improving symptoms such as fever and cough, it added.

Some Chinese medicine practitioners cautioned people to seek a professional opinion before trying out the treatment themselves.

