Incarcerated Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was on Friday presented with a second award for her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in mainland China and her fearless sacrifice in the face of the Communist Party.

Sentenced to a four-year jail term last December, Zhang, 37, was the first citizen reporter to face suppression by the country’s authorities for the coronavirus reportings in Wuhan, where the first cluster of COVID-19 infection was believed to have originated.

She was on Friday presented with the 2020 Lin Zhao Freedom Award by the American human rights organization ChinaAid.

As the coronavirus outbreak was raging in China, Zhang chose to travel to Wuhan to reveal the harrowing situation to the world, ChinaAid said in a statement announcing Zhang as the unanimous winner of the award.

Zhang will receive a monetary award of 25,000 yuan (US$3,884). Since she is currently behind bars, the prize will be handed to her family.

Recipients of the Lin Zhao Freedom Award are recognized for fighting against injustice and oppression in a nonviolent manner to promote freedom and democracy as well as for facing unfair treatment and persecution during the process.

The 2019 winner was Gao Zhisheng, a mainland Chinese human rights lawyer who has been missing since August 2017.

The award ceremony for Zhang is scheduled to be held this fall in Washington, D.C.

A former lawyer, Zhang went to Wuhan early last year to capture the lives of its people during the COVID-19 outbreak. She criticized health authorities for their negligence and attempts to cover up the seriousness of the situation.

She also received the Difference Day Honorary Title for Freedom of Expression by the Free University of Brussels-VUB earlier this month.

Zhang was sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a crime frequently used against human rights activists in mainland China.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play