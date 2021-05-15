China should provide incentives for families to have children, a Chinese millennial with one child has said as new census figures reinvigorate debate over the aging population.

The mother, who was born in the 1990s, told Apple Daily that it would be difficult to support a second child in a big city like Shenzhen. She also mentioned being unable to afford a nanny as a barrier to having more children.

Census data released on Tuesday showed a population of 1.41 billion in 2020, bringing the annual average growth rate to 0.53%. The data defied international media predictions that China’s population had actually shrunk, although the growth rate did slow down.

In response to the data, population economist James Liang proposed that China could use 1% of its gross domestic product for family subsidies, which would amount to 1 million yuan (US$155,200) for each child if China had 10 million more births every year.

The mother who spoke to Apple Daily believed that the three most important subsidies were education, childcare and housing. But she would also measure the mental and physical efforts needed to care for a second child, as well as the loss of individual freedom, which meant that even with incentives, she would hesitate to have another baby.

Her son is one year old, and since he is not a Shenzhen local, the conditions for entry to a free kindergarten are very strict. A four-month semester at a kindergarten would cost 18,000 yuan.

Kevin Tsui, associate professor of economics at Clemson University, pointed to the prolongation of the one-child policy as the reason for China’s demographic transformation.

China’s one-child policy, in place since 1979, was not relaxed until 2015 to allow couples to have a second child.

Tsui said that the one-child policy was still in effect seven to eight years after the country’s economic liberalization led to higher living standards. It meant that the number of new births could not keep pace with the number of older people living longer.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play