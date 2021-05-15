The head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy political party has stressed that the group’s positions will not change easily, amid suggestions from pro-establishment figures that the party should moderate in order to participate in the overhauled electoral system.

Tian Feilong, director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told online publication kinliu.hk that the Democratic Party should transform politically so it can continue participating in elections.

Tian praised the party’s move to set up an internal committee focusing on affairs relating to the mainland and the political system.

“I think this kind of direction toward reform and reflection is proper, but whether it can become a … consensus in the Democratic Party, whether it can ensure that every party member and their conduct conforms to the requirements of the new system, we still need to hear what they say and observe what they do,” Tian said.

Democratic Party Chairman Lo Kin-hei said that while Tian was entitled to comment, he does not understand Tian’s views. Lo said that he could not see any radicals in the party and added that its future path would be decided internally.

When asked to comment on pro-establishment figures and media encouraging the Democratic Party to continue standing in elections, Lo said “there is no way to understand what they want us to do.” He reiterated that such encouragement would not affect party operations.

Lo added that there had been internal discussions within the party about whether to participate in the new electoral system, focusing on factors such as how to explain the decision to party supporters or, if they decline to participate, how to preserve the voice and strength of resistance within the system.

A commentary in Ta Kung Pao on Saturday said the Democratic Party used to be the force of rationality and pragmatism within the opposition camp, but had taken a “crooked path” since the violent protests of 2019. The commentary urged the party to return to a constitutional path based on the prerequisite of drawing a clear line against “black violence.”

Under the new electoral system, set to be introduced this year, aspiring candidates for the new 90-seat Legislative Council will need to be screened by a vetting committee, which would judge whether candidates were sufficiently patriotic in order to stand for office.

