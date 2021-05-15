An Apple Daily journalist was denied entry on Saturday to a Hong Kong seminar on promoting national education and ways for teachers to incorporate state security principles into lessons.

The event organizer, the Hong Kong Association of Deputy Principals, told the newspaper and several other journalists at the scene that they could not go in because they had not registered beforehand.

After several phone calls, the association eventually allowed some who had not pre-registered to go in, but still kept Apple Daily out. When asked for an explanation, the staffer would only say: “I’m sorry.”

Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin and former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang attended the event, which catered for principals, deputy heads and curriculum directors of primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and special schools.

Choi, in her opening speech, said the Education Bureau would lend its full support to schools to implement national education and national security education, Now TV reported.

The bureau would update curriculum documents on how the content of different school subjects could naturally connect to and at the same time relay the basic concepts and importance of national security, she added.

It would also provide teaching examples and resources and organize activities to assist teachers in applying the curriculum inside and outside the classroom.

Beijing has been pushing for schools to do more to instill a sense of national identity among Hong Kong youths. Last month, the bureau released a new syllabus framework on how schools could incorporate national security principles into eight subjects for secondary students.

After the seminar, a math and physical education teacher from a primary school told Apple Daily that the event mainly focused on ways in which teachers could subtly mention national identity to students to raise awareness during lessons. There was not much stress on adding national security content, he said.

The teacher added that he was initially worried the national security education would increase his workload, but from what he gathered at the event, it seemed the emphasis for the time being was to just infuse more elements related to national identity into lessons.

He did not deny that such seminars had become the focal point in educational circles and believed each school would definitely send staffers to attend.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play