Chinese President Xi Jinping and the United States national space agency were among those sending congratulatory messages after China successfully landed an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of Mars.

China became the third country to pull off a landing on the planet, after the U.S. and the Soviet Union, when the Zhurong robot made its descent in the early hours of Saturday.

The craft touched down at its pre-selected spot in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on the northern hemisphere of Mars, the China National Space Administration said.

After the successful landing was confirmed, the control center in Beijing was filled with cheers and applause, state news agency Xinhua reported.

“The landing left a Chinese mark on Mars for the first time. It is another landmark progress in China’s space industry development,” Xi said in a congratulatory message reported by Xinhua.

“Thanks to your courage in the face of challenges and pursuit of excellence, China is now among the leading countries in planetary exploration.”

Two interdisciplinary research teams from Hong Kong Polytechnic University participated in the project, working on topographic surveys and assessments of Mars’ surface.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator at the science mission directorate of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, congratulated his Chinese counterparts on their successful mission.

“Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” Zurbuchen tweeted.

Zhurong was launched in July 2020 from Hainan Island. Its landing site, the Utopia Planitia, measures around 3,300 kilometers in diameter and is the same area where a NASA probe came to rest in September 1976.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover was also launched in July 2020 and made a successful touchdown on the planet in February this year.

