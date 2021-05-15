Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai’s assets were frozen on Friday by Hong Kong’s Security Bureau using Article 43 of the national security law. The move covers Lai’s 70% stake in Next Digital, Apple Daily’s parent company, as well as the bank accounts of three companies owned by him. Apple Daily presents a Q&A below on the government’s unprecedented move after speaking to legal and securities executives.

Q: Is there a time limit to the asset-freezing order?

A: The validity period for an asset-freezing order must not exceed two years, according to implementation rules of Article 43 covering the freezing, restraint, confiscation and forfeiture of property. The secretary for security is entitled to apply for a court order extending that period, and the court will grant the extension if it is satisfied that the police investigation cannot be completed before the original validity period expires.

Legal practitioners say that the two-year validity period is relatively long. Considering that legal proceedings can continue for years, the extendability of the period means Lai’s assets can remain frozen until a court either acquits or convicts him of the national security offenses he is charged with.

Q: Can Lai appeal against the asset-freezing order?

A: He is entitled to apply to the court to revoke the order. The court must grant the application unless it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect the frozen assets constitute offense-related property. The option also exists for Lai to apply for a license to access the frozen property, but the court must not grant the application unless it is satisfied that it is reasonable in all the circumstances of the case to do so.

Legal practitioners say that the appellant must have a clear grasp of the justification used to freeze the assets, in order to submit a reasonable justification and convince the court to revoke the order. Current rules make it difficult to view the prosecution’s evidence, especially in national security cases.

Q: If Lai is convicted, will the frozen assets be confiscated?

If a court finds that Lai has benefited by committing a national security offense, it must determine the amount to be recovered based on the value of his proceeds of the offense. The secretary for justice or an authorized officer may apply to the court for a confiscation order.

Legal practitioners point out that this practice is similar under the common law for crimes such as money laundering. Securities professionals say that if the confiscated property involves shares in a listed company, generally the shares will be sold on the open market, so it would be up to the market to decide who becomes the majority shareholder of Next Digital.

