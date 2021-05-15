The print edition of Apple Daily was published as usual on Saturday after the Hong Kong Security Bureau froze the assets of Jimmy Lai, founder of the newspaper’s parent company Next Digital.

The first batch of the 80,000 copies printed was sent to a newspaper stall on Sai Yeung Choi Street South in the Mong Kok district, before later batches were sent to distribution locations across Hong Kong.

Apple Daily staff vowed to continue speaking out for the truth without fear despite the newspaper group’s challenges.

A reader who picked up a copy of the paper and gave his name as Au Yeung said he moved to Hong Kong from the mainland when he was a child, and it would be very sad if Apple Daily were forced to close.

Hong Kong is different from the mainland, he said, adding that he had disagreements with his relatives there over issues.

He has been a keen reader of the newspaper and would keep on supporting it, he said, even as he took a free booklet about emigrating to the United Kingdom for his grandchild.

Chiu, a Mong Kok newspaper stall owner, said it would affect his business if Apple Daily was forced to close, as he would lose almost HK$200 (US$26) in daily profits. Most readers tend to buy the same newspaper every day and would not switch to other papers, he said.

It is better to have a diversified customer base, he said. If Apple Daily shuts down, readers would switch to other online media, and he would have to keep his business running by selling soft drinks and cigarettes, he added.

On Friday night, the Security Bureau froze all the shares of Next Digital held by Lai, and the assets in local bank accounts of three companies owned by him.

Next Digital Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung said that Lai’s frozen assets had nothing to do with the bank accounts of the group, and that their operations and finances would not be affected.

