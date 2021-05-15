Masks and daily necessities have been flying off supermarket shelves in Taiwan as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Taiwan on Friday recorded 180 local COVID-19 cases and five imported cases. Authorities raised the alert in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 and banned gatherings of five people or more indoors.

Supermarket chains across Taipei restricted shopping as a precaution, with Costco capping the purchases of water, toilet paper, rice and disinfectants to one item per customer. At a.mart, masks and toilet paper could be had at just one item per person, and up to three for water, instant noodles and canned food.

Even as the restrictions were in place, the supermarkets did not stay stocked up for long on Saturday. Shelves carrying milk, meat products, vegetables and canned food were emptied as soon as staffers restocked them, Apple Daily Taiwan observed.

At Keelung city, where several supermarkets did not impose buying restrictions, residents went straight for the masks, with some swiping 20 to 30 boxes in one go off the shelves. Supermarket employees said the masks were all gone in an instant, and some had also bought hand sanitizers.

Long lines formed outside supermarkets as people had to check in via QR code or fill in personal details before entering, as part of contact-tracing measures.

The government’s contact-tracing app, Taiwan Social Distancing App, recorded four million downloads recently.

It notifies users who have come into close contact in the past 14 days with any infected persons who are also using the app. The app, which uses Bluetooth technology to record the whereabouts of individuals, will send out the alert only if the user has been within a 2-meter radius for more than two minutes with an infected person.

The app requires users’ consent and stores the data on their devices for 28 days. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has assured residents the collected information will not be shared with authorities, and that they can delete the app anytime.

