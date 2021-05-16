With international visitor arrivals having ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s ruling Communist Party has turned to promote patriotic tourism in order to both boost the local economy and bolster its own leadership standing with the public.

“Red attractions” celebrating the party have been thronged with party-loving visitors. The promotion comes as the party is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the nation’s economy is weakened by the pandemic.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the Xiangshan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in Beijing’s Haidian district saw a seemingly endless stream of visitors, including those from the state party and government agencies, People’s Liberation Army troops and private enterprises. Elementary school students were seen wearing red neckerchiefs.

The hall receives up to 5,000 visitors a day, said Yang Jiaping, a guide who works there.

The office of the party’s Central Committee between March and September 1949 — the year the party took power — the hall represents the centrepiece of the party’s development of New China. Important relics include handwritings of Mao Zedong, the first leader of the People’s Republic of China, the first national flag and red lanterns raised at the Founding Ceremony on Oct. 1, 1949.

More than 57,800 people visited the hall during the Labor Day Golden Week in early May, said Ma Dan, the hall’s deputy director of propaganda.

