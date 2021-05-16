Hong Kong’s trade unions face a crackdown after the city’s labor minister vowed to take proactive steps against labor groups to carry out his duty under the Beijing-imposed law on national security.

Law Chi-kwong, secretary for labor and welfare, wrote in his blog on Sunday that unions belonged to “social organizations,” a category of entities, alongside schools, that have been singled out in the national security law for enhanced monitoring.

The department was responsible for carrying out its duty under the national security law, and had to ensure that unions abided by relevant laws, such as the Trade Unions Ordinance, the minister said.

The department would take proactive steps against unions suspected of breaching these laws and might delist violators from the government’s registry, Law said.

Unions played an active role during the 2019 pro-democracy protests and called for territory-wide strikes to press demonstrators’ demands.

Since Beijing imposed the national security law in Hong Kong, a number of students’ groups have dissolved. The former leader of a health workers’ union, Winnie Yu, is among 47 activists who have been charged for conspiring to subvert state power over their participation in a primary for legislative elections. She is being detained in custody.

Since late 2019, the government has received a surge in the number of applications by people forming new unions. There were 1,578 such applications between January and March, against the 16 applications recorded in the same period in 2018, Law said.

Mung Siu-tat, secretary-general of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, expressed concern that the government could cite the national security law to force unions to disband. They might also be regarded as breaching the law by staging strikes or holding exchanges with foreign unions, Mung said.

The labor minister’s remarks showed that the government intended to use different provisions to stifle unions, said Ivan Law, vice chair of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

An alliance of 30 unions from different sectors said the definition of “social organizations” was broad, allowing officials to monitor almost all types of groups and even private companies in the future.

The Labour Department had also applied to lawmakers for an annual HK$2.7 million (US$350,000) for creating a new position tasked with handling national security cases involving unions, the alliance said.

