With their ability to revolutionize warfare, hypersonic missiles have become the latest focus of the global arms race.

The United States army has recently revealed the official range of its long-range hypersonic weapons, which are still under development. “The Long Range Hypersonic Weapon provides a capability at a distance greater than 2,775 kilometers,” an Army spokesperson told military news outlet Breaking Defense last week.

According to the report, the weapon would allow the U.S. to strike Chinese troops 2,500 kilometers away from U.S. soil in Guam, if China invades Taiwan and American allies refuse to let the U.S. army fire from their territory or airspace. The disclosure came after high-level discussion among officials at different military branches.

As the sea-launched Conventional Prompt Strike weapon of the navy is equipped with the same rocket booster and hypersonic “glide body”, it will likely achieve the same range, the article added. They have more mobility, compared to land-based launchers, as they can be fired from international waters and airspace, without the need of alerting allies. The army’s land-based launchers are trucks, which have lower costs and can take shelter in geographical terrains during counterstrikes.

According to information published by the security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, the LRHW system integrates a rocket booster with a hypersonic boost-glide vehicle. “The rocket booster will propel it to an optimal altitude and speed, after which it will glide in a relatively level trajectory inside the atmosphere to its target at extremely high speeds,” car news outlet The Drive reported.

The weapons are significant as they provide long-range strike capability against time-sensitive targets. “The range and speed that a hypersonic boost-glide vehicle offers, as well as its ability to maneuver in the atmosphere to dodge defenses and otherwise hit targets from unpredictable vectors, present obvious benefits to commanders on the ground,” the article added.

The first prototype for the U.S. army is expected to be completed by 2023.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has killed plans for the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon program, while continuing to develop the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, which has a more unique glide body design.

The U.S. falls behind China and Russia in developing long-range hypersonic weapons. China tested its first in 2014, while Russia did in 2016.

