In his latest letter from prison, Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, said he found the task of sticking stamps to envelopes “a joy.”

The 73-year-old media mogul is serving a 14-month jail term over an unauthorized assembly in 2019 and faces a growing stack of charges, including foreign collusion under the national security law.

Jimmy’s letter:

“I have to work by folding and sticking up brown envelopes. I have done no handiwork since I was a child labor. I find manual work a joy. That helps my spiritual exercise. I know now why monks in monastery have to do manual works. For after all it is body and soul that make man. We can’t be true man of the Lord one without the other.

Jimmy writing home from Stanley. Hong Kong. May 2021.”

The letter came days after the Hong Kong authorities froze his assets, including all his shares in Next Digital Limited and funds in local bank accounts of three firms he owns.

