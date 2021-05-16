An organizer of Hong Kong’s annual June 4 vigil said the police delayed a planned discussion on the event, adding that he hoped authorities would respect the public’s right to freedom of assembly.

Richard Tsoi, secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said the group had applied for a letter of no objection for the annual candlelight vigil on June 4 to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The group had also applied for permission to host a rally later this month, Tsoi said. Police had originally promised to meet with the Hong Kong Alliance to discuss both events on Thursday, but later said the vigil would be discussed at a separate meeting on May 25.

Tsoi on Sunday urged the police to “consider Hongkongers’ rights and freedom” and to make decisions consistent with human rights law, adding that the Hong Kong Alliance will continue to strive for Hongkongers’ rights within the legal framework.

It was difficult to predict how the discussion with the police would go, Tsoi said. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department decided last month not to process the group’s application for the use of Victoria Park in Causeway Bay for the June 4 vigil, citing the coronavirus situation.

Four representatives from the Hong Kong Alliance on Sunday conducted an annual run to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. The number of runners was reduced this year to comply with social distancing laws, though organizers said a total of 128 people signed up for a “virtual run” event.

Activists displayed banners reading “Candlelight everywhere” and “Mourn June 4” before their 15-kilometer run, which began at Victoria Park and ended at Beijing’s Liaison Office in Sai Ying Pun.

Tsoi told reporters that he would plead guilty in a protest-related court case on Monday, meaning that he might spend June 4 in custody. “Even if I have to commemorate June 4 behind bars, I will still do it,” he said.

Despite only having a handful of runners, the Hong Kong Alliance event on Sunday was closely watched by nearly 40 police officers. The police also prohibited the activists from speaking to the media directly outside the Liaison Office building.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play