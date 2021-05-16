Beijing’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system might result in the pro-establishment camp dominating the legislature and social problems being further neglected, said political commentator and international relations scholar Derek Yuen.

In an interview with Apple Daily, Yuen said Beijing expects to solve Hong Kong’s problems by wealth redistribution and increasing the housing supply — but that conclusion was reached “without much investigation or research” by mainland Chinese observers.

It would be “very discomforting” if Hong Kong’s future was decided by those policy researchers, who are often more concerned about appeasing their superiors than tackling problems, Yuen said.

Yuen also cast doubt on China’s efforts to more tightly control Hong Kong’s legislature, saying that the Legislative Council in 2019 — which was dominated by the pro-establishment camp — was unable to spot the undercurrent of public discontent that later became citywide protests.

“The pro-establishment camp had a numerical advantage in 2019, which allowed the [Hong Kong government] to do whatever it wanted,” Yuen said.

“Now they have complete control, and the legislature has no effective feedback mechanism … Will this lead to an even larger undercurrent?”

The success of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy movement led to Beijing feeling “cornered,” which was why it imposed extensive overhauls on the city’s political infrastructure, Yuen said.

The current political climate does not have a place for moderate pro-establishment figures, such as John Tsang, Jasper Tsang and Michael Tien, and moderate lawmakers are unable to speak their minds, he added.

Asked about the future of the pro-democracy camp, Yuen said he was not optimistic about the Democratic Party contesting future elections.

“Nowadays, anyone who wins a seat in the Legislative Council is, to some extent, appointed by the central government. This label cannot be avoided, so I think the Democratic Party has a difficult decision to make,” he said.

Yuen said he would consider running as a “centrist” if the democrats recuse themselves. He would “tell the truth and speak like a normal person” in the Legislative Council to keep Beijing loyalists in check, and reflect the voice of Hongkongers on controversial issues, he said.

