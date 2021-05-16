China’s Vice Premier Liu He made his first public appearance on Friday at a science and technology meeting after days, diffusing rumors about his dismissal from his role as the economic envoy to the United States.

Rumors about 69-year-old Liu being replaced by the younger Hu Chunhua came after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Beijing was considering removing Liu as its China-U.S. trade negotiator.

Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, rebutted the WSJ report at a press briefing the following day and said the ministry had neither considered nor discussed the issue.

Speculations about Liu’s replacement were also picked up by local commentators, as Hu was seen accompanying President Xi Jinping instead of Liu in a May 12 visit to Nanyang, a city in the central province of Henan.

Liu had been considered Xi’s right-hand man and frequently accompanied the president during local inspections.

If Beijing was unwilling to comply with international rules and regulations, Washington must take steps to create a level playing field, said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in a May 12 hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

It was also reported that Beijing was thinking about seeking a breakthrough to create an opportunity to resume trade negotiations with the U.S.

