The Hong Kong government is considering dismissing a U.S.-based company that manages HK$93.3 billion (US$12.01 billion) worth of assets in an exchange-traded fund founded by the government, Apple Daily has learnt.

Officials had commissioned an independent study to review the role of State Street Global Advisors Asia after the firm revealed early this year that it would stop making new investments in Hong Kong-listed companies sanctioned by Washington, sources told Apple Daily.

State Street is the sole fund manager of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong, an exchange-traded fund set up by the Hong Kong government in 1999. The fund, widely used by institutional investors and retirees to invest in the city’s stock market, was worth HK$93.3 billion as of last Friday.

Its sister company, State Street Bank and Trust Company, is the trustee of the Hong Kong fund. Officials might also look into whether to replace the trustee, sources said.

Although State Street made a U-turn days after its initial decision, Hong Kong officials remained concerned about the firm’s stance on U.S. sanctions, the sources said. The sanctions ban U.S. individuals and companies from investing in products linked to a number of mainland Chinese companies involved with China’s military.

Officials hoped that investors, mostly Hong Kong individuals, would not be affected by the potential risks posed by the U.S. sanctions, sources said.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s central bank, said a six-member panel supervising the fund would decide whether to replace its fund manager. The authority and the panel would continue liaising with State Street over the matter, the HKMA said.

If the U.S. firm was to be replaced, the panel would carefully examine different candidates to choose its successor, the authority added.

State Street declined to comment, saying only that it would continue to pursue the Tracker Fund’s investment targets.

