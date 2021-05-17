Taiwan named a China affairs specialist to be the new deputy director of the island’s main intelligence agency on Monday, after the position was left vacant for more than a year.

Lieutenant General Chen Jin-guang, observers noted, is an expert on mainland affairs whose appointment highlights the Taiwanese government’s concerns about the political dynamics in mainland China.

Currently secretary of the National Security Bureau, Chen has served as director of both the Security Operation Center and the now-disbanded Public Information Center.

A doctoral graduate of National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of East Asia Studies, he is known for his extensive research on cross-strait intelligence.

