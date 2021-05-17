The travel bubble arrangement between Hong Kong and Singapore has been delayed for a second time after the city-state recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections over the past week.

The quarantine-free corridor, previously set to launch on May 26, has now been put on hold and will be subject to further review, according to announcements from both governments.

Further information would be released by June 13, when Singapore’s current round of health measures was set to expire, the announcements said.

Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific said customers affected by the change could request a full refund. Cathay Pacific also said customers could change their flights free of charge.

Singapore recorded 42 unlinked infections over the past week, including 11 on Monday.

In November, the travel bubble arrangement was suspended amid Hong Kong’s fourth wave of infections.

