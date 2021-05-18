Hospitals in Taiwan have been swamped with visitors eager to get tested for COVID-19, as the island has seen a rapid surge in new cases, recording triple-digit new daily infections for four days in a row.

Once a success story for keeping COVID-19 at bay despite its proximity to mainland China, where the first cluster of COVID-19 was found, Taiwan is now battling a spike in new cases concentrated in its capital Taipei and the surrounding municipality of New Taipei City.

Shoppers were seen snapping up supplies in grocery stores after health authorities raised the COVID-19 alert level for both areas to level three of four, and tightened disease control measures throughout Taiwan after reporting 180 new domestic cases last Friday. This was the first time that Taiwan has recorded a triple-digit rise in new daily cases.

Emergency rooms, negative pressure isolation wards and specialized wards in hospitals across the two regions were reportedly full, with areas designated for COVID-19 testing flooded.

Some patients with endotracheal tubes attached had to be sent outdoors under the glaring sun, an accident and emergency doctor wrote on Facebook.

National Taiwan University Hospital will open a special dormitory for medical personnel responsible for taking care of infected patients, said dean Wu Ming-shiang, adding that he would have to focus on balancing the existing emergency medical needs to ensure the safety of the hospital and the staff.

Meanwhile, public transportation providers have begun collecting passengers’ personal information for better contact tracing. People who use electronic cards will have to register their personal data online, while others have to put down their correspondence information for collection when onboard.

A measure of having customers register their names and cellphone numbers has also been enacted in most stores around the island, so health authorities can trace the movements of possible COVID-19 clusters, health minister Chen Shih-chung told a press briefing.

Meanwhile, China’s state-run media have reported that mainland students currently in Taiwan are preparing to leave the island over fears of the outbreak. Many students have booked air tickets and COVID-19 tests so that they can leave Taiwan at any time, reported China News Agency.

The sporadic cases recorded previously was “mere good luck,” CNA quoted a student named Allen.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play