Chief Executive Carrie Lam said her administration’s move to freeze the assets and shareholdings of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai would reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub.

The freezing of Lai’s shares in Next Digital Limited (282), which marked the first use of Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong against a listed firm, has raised concerns over the city’s broader investment environment.

Lam defended the asset freeze when she met the press on Tuesday ahead of her weekly meeting with the Executive Council.

“The move would not undermine Hong Kong’s status, but rather reinforce it, as no one can make use of the city’s financial system to carry out political missions or acts that endanger national security,” Lam doubled down.

She said she could not comment on the case due to ongoing legal proceedings, but stressed the move showed how serious the government takes national security. The legislation serves not only to protect the safety of Hong Kong citizens, but also that of the entire 1.4 billion population of China, she added.

Activist-investor David Webb, who used to be Next Digital’s second largest shareholder but no longer holds any stock in the company, said the prosecution would have to demonstrate how Lai has been profiting from his alleged national security offences.

“The obvious question to the court would be: ‘If you have frozen my assets, then you must think you have a valid claim. What is that claim?’ Because he has been losing money on that business for quite a long time and propping it up with his own cash,” Webb questioned. “So how is it, exactly, that he has benefited from the alleged contravention of the national security law?”

The Security Bureau announced last Friday it has frozen Lai’s 71.26% of shares in Next Digital and funds in local bank accounts of three companies he owns, further fueling spiraling worries over the pro-democracy media group’s future.

Also on Tuesday, Lam sidestepped questions about this year’s Tiananmen Massacre vigil at Victoria Park, after reports said anyone entering the park for the annual commemoration on June 4 would risk being arrested. She also refused to comment whether chanting slogans like “end one-party dictatorship” would breach the national security law.

