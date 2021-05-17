The wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea plans to use her diplomatic immunity to escape prosecution for slapping a shop assistant in Seoul, according to media reports.

Korean police were informed of the intention of Xiang Xueqiu — Peter Lescouhier’s wife — to maintain her diplomatic immunity on Sunday, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

Xiang was caught on CCTV apparently slapping a shop assistant in a clothing store last month after another employee had sought to check if the clothes she was wearing belonged to her.

The woman complained about a swollen cheek and said Xiang did not appear to be sorry after the incident, local media reported.

Later, Lescouhier apologized on his wife’s behalf in a statement, saying he “sincerely regrets the incident.” In the same statement, he said Xiang was recovering from a stroke in hospital.

