Wife of Belgian envoy to Seoul claims diplomatic immunity in shoplifting slap attack

34 minutes ago

The wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea plans to use her diplomatic immunity to escape prosecution for slapping a shop assistant in Seoul, according to media reports.

Korean police were informed of the intention of Xiang Xueqiu — Peter Lescouhier’s wife — to maintain her diplomatic immunity on Sunday, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

Xiang was caught on CCTV apparently slapping a shop assistant in a clothing store last month after another employee had sought to check if the clothes she was wearing belonged to her.

The woman complained about a swollen cheek and said Xiang did not appear to be sorry after the incident, local media reported.

Later, Lescouhier apologized on his wife’s behalf in a statement, saying he “sincerely regrets the incident.” In the same statement, he said Xiang was recovering from a stroke in hospital.

