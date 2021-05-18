A Taiwanese soldier accidentally revealed that the U.S. has sent its Security Force Assistance Brigades to Taiwan in his complaint about the quality of milk that came with military meals.

News outlet United Daily News reported that a soldier posted on a Facebook group in April, saying that the visiting U.S. army has added strain to their workload.

“Why are we having powdered milk while the American soldiers are offered bottled milk?” he added.

The report also cited anonymous sources, saying the U.S. has dispatched members of the SFAB to the self-governed island during that period to assist training.

Taiwan’s Army Command Headquarters has declined to comment. The authorities also refused to confirm whether the American soldiers, who entered Taiwan after the recent COVID-19 outbreak, would stay for the annual Han Kuang military exercise in July.

The U.S. army has been sending SFAB soldiers to countries including Indonesia and the Philippines to offer advice and guidance on military strategies.

