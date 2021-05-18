A group of pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong who pleaded guilty to unauthorized assembly over a rally held on China’s National Day in 2019 were ordered to be remanded in custody after a judge quashed their bail applications on Tuesday.

The six people included Albert Ho, former leader of the Democratic Party; Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front; Yeung Sum, a former leader of the Democratic Party; Avery Ng, secretary-general of the League of Social Democrats; Sin Chung-kai, a former legislator; and Richard Tsoi, of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

They were among 10 democratic figures, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and activist Lee Cheuk-yan, who pleaded guilty in District Court on Monday to charges of organizing or participating in an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 1, 2019.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Amanda Woodcock — who is designated to handle national security cases — rejected the six’s applications for bail and ordered them to be remanded in custody until sentencing on May 28. The six had been previously freed on bail.

Members of the public in attendance cried foul at the judge’s decision and shouted in support of the 10 activists. Some hurled insults at the government’s Department of Justice. As Chan headed toward the gallery, he shouted a slogan that was echoed by others.

Lai, Lee and two others in the case have already been detained in custody over other cases. They remained in the gallery during Tuesday’s hearing and smiled and waved to the attendants. Lai folded his hands together to express gratitude for their support.

Before the hearing began, Lai told his wife — who had moved closer to the gallery to speak to him — that he had congee with beans for lunch every day in detention.

Ho, Lee and Tsoi are leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Their detainment means that only vice chair Chow Hang-tung is not imprisoned.

The group would continue to operate, offer support for those remaining in custody and make preparations for the annual June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, Chow told Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play