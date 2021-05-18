The first batch of locally-developed COVID-19 vaccines will be ready at the end of July, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, addressing the unprecedented spike in new cases in recent days.

Tsai’s reassurances came as the island saw a three-digit surge in new daily COVID-19 cases for four straight days. Taiwan recorded 240 new locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, 93 less than the previous day.The research and development of domestic vaccines by two local drugmakers — United BioPharma and Medigen — had entered the final stage, Tsai told a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

She also called on residents to take preventive measures and reserve medical resources for critically ill patients, in accordance with guidelines set by Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center.

Taiwan’s education ministry also announced a suspension of face-to-face classes between Wednesday and May 28, and suggested schools should adopt online teaching amid the outbreak.

In response to the outbreak in Taiwan, Beijing said it was willing to “do its utmost” to help Taiwanese people overcome the pandemic as soon as possible.

Taiwan compatriots “eagerly look forward to the use of mainland vaccines. The most urgent task is to remove the man-made political obstacles on the island so that the majority of Taiwan compatriots have vaccines available,” said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing.Beijing’s move was referred to as “a show of crocodile tears” by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei, who appealed to Beijing to stop obstructing Taiwan from sourcing vaccines from the international community.

Meanwhile, the United States is coordinating suppliers in the hopes of speeding up the vaccine supply to Taiwan, according to a Reuters report.

