The newly appointed bishop of Hong Kong Stephen Chow stressed the importance of listening to and walking with young people, while remaining tip-lipped on political issues such as the Tiananmen vigil and the tearing down of church crosses in China.

Chow’s remarks came as he met the press along with Cardinal John Tong and Reverend Joseph Ha on Tuesday, a day after he was tapped for the position, replacing the late Bishop Michael Yeung who died in 2019.

The incoming bishop said young people in Hong Kong are high on his list of priorities as he looks to help the neglected groups in society. “We don’t have to agree with them, but we have to understand them and feel them,” he said, adding that empathy would help “bring us back together.”

As the national security law has drawn more red lines for the education sector, Chow stressed it is still important to safeguard the space for thinking. “Without a space for thinking, students won’t be able to grow,” said Chow, who has been a supervisor of Wah Yan College, a Catholic secondary school for boys.

He found China’s move to remove crosses from hundreds of churches in the country “upsetting” but refused to call it a suppression. “I hope there will be more understanding and harmony. I don’t want to use the word ‘suppression’,” he said, adding he did not have enough information and knowledge on the matter.

Catholics in China are legally only allowed to worship in churches approved by Beijing, but many attend underground churches led by bishops loyal to Rome, who have been facing intensifying persecution.

Asked whether he would attend this year’s June 4 vigil, Chow said he is not sure yet. “I think it depends on whether it is legal to do so. We do not encourage and will not commit any illegal acts,” he emphasized.

