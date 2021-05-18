With immediate effect, Hong Kong announced a sudden halt to the operation of its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taiwan.

A statement issued on Tuesday said the government “will continue to handle general enquiries and requests for assistance made by Hong Kong residents in Taiwan, as well as provide Taiwan residents with information related to Hong Kong, through the hotline services of 1823 and 1868, and the GovHK website.”

In response to press enquiries, a government spokesman confirmed that the temporary suspension is not related to the pandemic situation in Taiwan, without giving further elaboration.

Taiwan, which was hailed one of the world’s most successful places in dealing with COVID-19, has seen a significant surge in local transmissions since last week.

According to the Central News Agency, the operation was suspended because the head of the office failed to secure a work visa from Taiwan. But sources familiar with the matter told the CNA that the office chief had returned to Hong Kong after finishing the term around a year ago and the Hong Kong government has not sent anyone over to fill the shoes or applied for a relevant work permit since.

The trade office, launched in Taipei in 2012, served to promote economic and cultural exchanges between the two places.

