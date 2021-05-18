Following the landing of China’s first rover on Mars, state media released an animation clip to illustrate the triumphant mission. But netizens soon spotted numerous similarities it shared with a decade-old NASA video.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter deployed its rover Zhurong onto the surface of Mars on May 15 after its seven-month journey in space. The successful touchdown is a milestone in the country’s space development. China is the second country to deploy a rover for exploration and the third to land on the planet. The former Soviet Union only achieved a partial success as they lost contact soon after landing.

State-run media CCTV broadcasted an animation to explain the historic process, but the two-minute clip has soon sparked heated debate online due to its close semblance to a video NASA published for its Mars rover Curiosity 10 years ago.

A Taiwanese animation producer, who called himself Ma, noted the Tianwen-1 video has “made noticeable reference” to many details of the NASA video, as shown in their lighting, composition, animation effects and timing. CCTV probably wanted to save some pre-production time, Ma said, adding it’s hard to say for certain whether it is a work of plagiarism.

