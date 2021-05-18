台灣
北美
香港
蘋果日報慈善基金
香港台灣北美
Subscribe
Subscribe
中文
Hot Pick
News
Opinion
Feature
Interview

Animation of China’s first mars rover landing dragged into copycat controversy

14 minutes ago

Following the landing of China’s first rover on Mars, state media released an animation clip to illustrate the triumphant mission. But netizens soon spotted numerous similarities it shared with a decade-old NASA video.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter deployed its rover Zhurong onto the surface of Mars on May 15 after its seven-month journey in space. The successful touchdown is a milestone in the country’s space development. China is the second country to deploy a rover for exploration and the third to land on the planet. The former Soviet Union only achieved a partial success as they lost contact soon after landing.

State-run media CCTV broadcasted an animation to explain the historic process, but the two-minute clip has soon sparked heated debate online due to its close semblance to a video NASA published for its Mars rover Curiosity 10 years ago.

A Taiwanese animation producer, who called himself Ma, noted the Tianwen-1 video has “made noticeable reference” to many details of the NASA video, as shown in their lighting, composition, animation effects and timing. CCTV probably wanted to save some pre-production time, Ma said, adding it’s hard to say for certain whether it is a work of plagiarism.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play