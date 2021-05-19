By Koo Lap

While Hong Kong’s approaching zero cases of covid, the surrounding areas, from Taiwan to Singapore, seem to be seeing a resurgence, therefore busting the travel bubble plans. How discouraging. India’s situation is even more worrying. Even in the ground zero of mainland China, there have been sporadic cases scattered around. It is no doubt that the virus is tenacious and resilient. If large-scale vaccination is not to be carried out in order to build global herd immunity, it is unlikely that the epidemic can be fully under control.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Luckily, the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. quickly developed several types of new and highly effective vaccines that have also quickly gained trust in widespread vaccination efforts to curb the spread of the virus and greatly eased the severity of the epidemic in a short period of time. At this time, Biden announced the donation of 80 million doses of vaccines to assist countries with severe epidemics, as if candles were lit at the end of the tunnel.

With the virus getting under control, the British and American economies have begun sprouting. However, compared to the 18.3% increase in China’s GDP in the first quarter, it is nowhere near. No wonder Xi Jinping was so confident and claimed that “in response to the global COVID pandemic, the superiority of leadership and systems of different countries is made clear. When time and momentum are on our side, this is where we show our conviction and resilience, as well our determination and confidence.” Moreover, since Zhurong, the six-wheeled robot as part of China’s Tianwen-1 mission, landed on Mars, the achievement is only slightly behind that of the U.S. and has surpassed that of the former Soviet Union. It seems like the “four confidences” of “path, theory, political system, and culture” don’t seem like an exaggeration anymore.

The momentum of the economic recovery of the U.K. and the U.S. is undoubtedly not a match for China’s, and various signs show that their confidence in fighting the epidemic is also not small along with strong economic stamina. Among other things, the U.K. has already opened bars and restaurants and is expected to restart tourism soon. Biden has announced that those who have received both shots of vaccine will not have to wear a mask outdoors. As life gradually returns to normal, the economy is ready to take off. Some analysts are even worried that this will reignite inflation. All these are of course thanks to the highly effective vaccines and high vaccination rate.

At the beginning of the fight against the virus, the U.K. and the U.S. indeed appeared to be struggling, and as Xi Jinping put it, they were not demonstrating the “superiority in leadership and system”. Moreover, with instructions from different departments pointing toward different things, many jokes have resulted, and the shortage of equipment did not help either. However, while the system appears to be free and loose, its ability to respond did not disappoint; the innovative skills and resourcefulness of the people were fully leveraged. On the one hand, there was mass production of anti-epidemic equipment such as ventilators, oxygen, and protective gears, and on the other, vaccines were quickly developed and vaccination arrangements were designed in order to provide the extremely demanding vaccine “cold chain”. Everything started from the roots to ensure a complete fight against the epidemic. This demonstrates the vitality of the free system with advantages that have not been diminished.

In contrast, a highly centralized system can be slow to respond. The virus first broke out in Wuhan in December 2019, and “whistleblower” Dr. Li Wenliang, who contracted the virus, sounded the alarm in a social media post on December 30. However, right around the time of Chinese New Year, Wuhan’s government went ahead with a banquet that incited tens of thousands of people, as if they were intentionally spreading the virus. At the same time, Wuhan’s police arrested Li Wenliang, charged him with “publishing false statements on the Internet”, and forced him to sign a letter of admonition. It was a chilling effect aimed at silent people.

It was not until January 20, 2020, exactly three weeks after Li Wenliang sounded the alarm, after Xi Jinping finished his state visit to Myanmar, that the State Council finally held an executive meeting to discuss the epidemic. At that time, the virus had already been spread to the world. Although Xi Jinping advertised the superiority of his “leadership and system”, the final words of Li Wenliang was: “a healthy society should not have only one voice” – a very strong complaint against this exact system.

How is a society “with only one voice” unhealthy? So far, only about 400 million people in this large country of 1.4 have received domestically-made vaccines, which totals to less than 30% of the whole country. It is shocking compared with Israel, which has a vaccination rate of more than 60%, and is also far from reaching the 50% of the U.K. and close to 50% of the U.S. While the confidence in “path, theory, political system, and culture”, together with conviction, determination, and resilience, are maxed out under this absolutely strong leadership, how is it that the vaccination rate falls far beneath the 73% suggested by Zhong Nanshan for national immunity? In the end, it all comes down to the body that is the most honest; people simply do not trust the vaccines.

In a society that can only tolerate “one voice”, can its “leadership and system” really be superior? Can “time and momentum” really be on the side of this unhealthy society? Impossible. The “advantages of leadership and system” of each country are no doubt “made clear” judging from the vaccination rates.

