Russian President Vladimir Putin also has the dream of making his nation great again. During his time in the office, he has been pushing for the integration of Europe and Asia in an attempt to use the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to compete with the US and the European Union. Yet Putin’s dream of building a great nation has suffered a major setback.

The EAEU aims to unite the former Soviet states and restore the glory of the Soviet Union in the form of an alliance, but among the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, the second-largest economy, Ukraine, has already joined the European and American camp. Without Ukraine, the EAEU will not be able to achieve success. This underlines the importance of Ukraine in the tug-of-war between Russia against Europe and the US.

There has been much talk of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Once this becomes a reality, it will draw a definite line that will bring Russia’s westward expansion to a halt and prompt Russia to seek other supporting forces to achieve balance. To put it bluntly, it will push Russia to the side of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The true intentions of the current US administration can be seen in the subsequent development of this matter.

The three countries, the US, Russia and China, all understand quite well that when two alpha confront each other, they will rope in their inferior opponents to supplement as a source of strength. Despite the fact that the CCP keeps claiming that it is working back-to-back with Russia, the CCP is also the one who knows best what Russia is really up to.

During the Cold War, the CCP was able to thrive by navigating between the US and the Soviet Union, so the best scenario for Russia today is naturally to navigate between the US and China. As a result, it can be deduced that Russia will not go forth and take risks to gain territory for other countries. The given circumstances may entice it to do so, but Putin is very clear in his mind. Turkey, for example, used the Turkish drones to gain the upper hand in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Azerbaijan last year which could provide a useful reference for Ukraine to recover the separated regions.

North Korea, one of the three communist trios, has taken a rather low profile since last year. North Korea can overturn the balance in Northeast Asia. Kim Jong Un sees this, and in turn, Donald Trump has seen what Kim Jong Un saw.

Trump’s defeat in his re-election, Biden’s obscure behavior, Putin’s unclear intentions, and the once rumored health problems of Kim Jong-un are believed to be the reasons for this low profile. North Korea will likely continue to lay low and only call out when the time is right, until Russia’s stance is made clear.

Russia held a military parade earlier this month commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. During the parade, Putin made the comment that “There is a creeping return of the ideologies of the Nazis.” During World War II, Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Andriyovych Bandera had collaborated with Nazi Germany and had also been imprisoned by Nazi Germany. As such, pro-Russian leaders in Ukraine have usually discredited Bandera. After the outbreak of the Ukrainian Crisis in 2014, Russia submitted a United Nations resolution against the glorification of Nazism. This is why Putin’s remarks at the military parade were in fact aimed at Ukraine, but it is rather intriguing in light of the prevailing circumstances today.

The US and Russia have a deep-rooted legacy and “collusion with Russia” is taboo in the US. If the situation compels the two countries to negotiate, confrontation is the best way to open the dialogue. The two leaders Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet on Ukraine and other issues in June, and thus the situation will be expected to change in the second half of the year.

