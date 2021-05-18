Shoppers fled Shenzhen’s 71-storey Saige Plaza after the building wobbled on Tuesday afternoon, with the city’s authorities confirming no earthquake and storm had been detected.

Dozens of videos circulating on China’s microblogging platform Weibo showed swinging antennas at the top of the building at around 1 p.m., as people ran onto the street in panic in the busy Huaqiang district.

The municipality’s Emergency Management Bureau announced on its Weibo account that they had received reports at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, while data captured by local earthquake monitoring stations did not show any earthquake activity on that day.

Responding to questions posted on its social media account, the local Meteorological Bureau confirmed that level five of wind speed was detected on Tuesday afternoon, equivalent to 31 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Multiple departments, including the police, are investigating the incident, with no injuries reported as of Tuesday evening.Local media reported that all entrances of the empty building were sealed shut and guarded following the incident.

Netizens raised concerns over the building’s safety standards and proposed a comprehensive check on the structure. Hong Kong structural and geotechnical engineer Ngai Hok-yan said that a resonance phenomenon between the skyscraper and natural frequency of the surroundings could have caused the building to shake. “For example, natural frequency caused by a subway digging project in the area may increase the amplitude,” he said.

Ngai said “very tall” buildings with more than 50 stories were usually designed to be seismic-resistant, which covered natural frequency. In Hong Kong, surveys are conducted to estimate the natural frequency in different scenarios and the level of shaking they may cause.

“Many factors should be considered in a skyscraper project, including features to avoid this phenomenon. There must be something missing in the design (of the Saige Plaza) to cause such an evacuation,” he said.

Chief Engineer of China State Construction Engineering Lu Jianxin described the incident “unusual” and cited the resonance phenomenon as a possible factor.

The 350-meter tall Saige Plaza was completed in 2000, known as the 21st tallest in China and winner of the State Science and Technology Progress Award. It houses dozens of electronics components shops, offices of IT companies, a hotel and a helicopter pad.

