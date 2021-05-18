The mercury on Tuesday went over 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) in Taiwan, where a heat wave added to the island’s woes of having to grapple with its worst drought in decades.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau issued a heat alert for 10 southern cities and counties where temperatures were as much as 38 degrees around noon. Other areas recorded more than 36 degrees.

A red alert was issued for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities to warn residents that daytime highs could reach 38 degrees for three days in a row, the bureau said.

The self-ruled island was expected to see little rain toward the end of May due to the effects of high pressure from the Pacific Ocean, Taiwanese meteorologist Peng Chi-ming said.

If the high pressure persisted, Taiwan might need to wait until the typhoon season to get some downpours, Peng added.

Techi, the largest reservoir and hydropower station in the central mountainous area, on Tuesday saw its lowest water level in 47 years as Taiwan’s worst drought in decades continued unabated.

The dry spell began in March and has since lowered water storage in many reservoirs to less than 20% of capacity. Authorities are restricting supplies in Taichung, Changhua and Miaoli counties and plan to create artificial rain near reservoirs.

