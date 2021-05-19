Hong Kong’s top security official has vowed to pursue self-exiled activists for the rest of their lives, warning that China’s adversaries will see them as “disposable” once their usefulness wears out.

Secretary for Security John Lee refused to answer media questions on how HK$8 billion allocated to safeguarding national security in the annual budget would be used, comparing the spending arrangements to a state secret.

“This kind of information, from your opponent’s perspective, is extremely valuable,” he said in an interview with Cable News.

Lee spoke about Hong Kong activists abroad for whom arrest warrants had been issued. “International relations are ever-changing, and when you have political value, maybe you will be looked after,” he said.

“But when international relations change and you are of no use, then chances are that you are disposable,” Lee warned. “But what is certain is that we will pursue your criminal liability for the rest of your life.”

When asked whether Hong Kong had become a “police city,” Lee said that a dangerous mentality existed in society of “constantly testing the bottom line.”

The security minister said he expected to see a resumption of protests after the COVID-19 pandemic passed, but believed that the nature of such demonstrations would be different from those which beset the city in 2019.

Since the courts had clearly ruled that one could not participate in unauthorized assemblies regardless of whether violence was involved, Lee said he believed society would return to rationality.

In response to the interview, Democratic Party chairperson Lo Kin-hei said that Lee’s withholding of details about national security spending would lead residents to regard the national security department as a “secret police.”

Andrew Shum of the Civil Rights Observer described the government’s approach as depriving the public of their right to know, and said that it would only arouse greater doubts among residents.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play