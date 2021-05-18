Taiwan’s recent twice-in-a-week blackout was a result of drought, demand spikes amid the heatwave and the COVID-19 outbreak, state-owned power company Taipower said on Tuesday, following an internal meeting to find the cause of continual power outages.

Efforts were made to find the root cause of the island’s rotational power failures as soon as a blackout hit Taiwan last Thursday around midday, after a power plant located on the island’s south tripped, leaving millions without electricity.

Power was gradually restored after sundown, but a second such outage was triggered on Monday. Although far fewer households were affected, the accident prompted the authorities to impose power cuts to reduce the burden on power plants.

While Taipower said Thursday’s outage was triggered by a spike in demand amid a heatwave, drought and a grid failure at the Hsinta Power Plant in the southern city of Kaohsiung, it said Monday’s incident was compounded by more people working from home as authorities imposed preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday was the first work day since the COVID-19 outbreak that began last Friday, leading to an increase in the number of people working from home, Taipower said. This had caused the electricity consumption of air conditioners to rise, it added.

The months-long drought also compromised the capacity of hydropower plants, and as it takes up to six hours for a coal-fired power plant to generate electricity at full load, this means the island generates 350,000 kilowatts less a day, Taipower said. Taiwan produces on average 674 million kilowatts daily.

Based on past climate records and electricity consumption, Taipower estimated that the peak load was at 36.8 million kilowatts, but Monday’s consumption soared to 37.44 million kilowatts by the afternoon, causing a malfunction of the generator sets.

