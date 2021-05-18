A senior Hong Kong police official in charge of national security did not commit any immoral acts during his visit to an unlicensed body massage parlor, where he was caught by anti-vice colleagues, the force said a week after the scandal broke.

The salon was suspected to be a vice establishment, but investigations showed that Frederic Choi was not involved in any immoral or illegal acts at the venue, said Ryan Wong, chief superintendent of the force’s organized crime and triad bureau and lead investigator of the case.

Choi, a senior assistant commissioner and the No. 2 in the police’s national security department, was found in the unregistered salon in Wan Chai during a raid by his colleagues in late March. Six women were arrested, Wong told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that Choi, 51, was not among the arrested because “merely receiving services at an unlicensed massage parlor is not a breach of laws” in Hong Kong.

The chief superintendent declined to give details of what Choi was doing inside the Wan Chai premises and how many times the latter had visited massage parlors.

News of the incident emerged on May 11, prompting police to admit to the case more than a month after the fact. Wong said in reply to media questions that the force had to conduct a detailed investigation before announcing the case.

Choi had been ordered to take leave during the investigation. Last week, police chief Chris Tang said he had not received any resignation letter from Choi.

The force had transferred Choi’s case to the Department of Justice for advice on what steps should be taken next, Wong said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play