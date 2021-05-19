Three industry bodies warned financial institutions in China against trading in cryptocurrencies, which they said were so volatile as to disrupt the regular order of economics and finance.

Cryptocurrency was not a real currency and should not be used as a currency in the market, the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China said in a joint statement.

“Member organizations, such as financial institutions and payment institutions, must steadfastly strengthen their social responsibilities,” the statement said.

“They must not set prices for products and services with cryptocurrency; relevant insurance businesses must not offer guarantees with cryptocurrency or allow cryptocurrency to be within the range of liabilities offered. They must not provide customers, either directly or indirectly, with other cryptocurrency services.”

The industry warning coincided with a sweeping drop in the value of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, which fell below US$40,000 for the first time since February, currency trade publication Coindesk reported.

China first began curbing transactions in cryptocurrencies in 2017, resulting in most trading activities that had been taking place in the country moving overseas.

“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” Adam Reynolds, Asia-Pacific chief executive of Saxo Markets, said in a Bloomberg interview. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls.”

Stephane Ouellette, chief executive of FRNT Financial, told Bloomberg that the development had more to do with Elon Musk’s recent tweets about Tesla’s holdings of Bitcoin, comments which were linked to a spike in the currency’s volatility.

Cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated in Hong Kong. The government’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau has proposed new rules to ban retail investors from trading in such currencies.

