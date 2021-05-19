Taiwan recorded 267 local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as tighter measures were rolled out across the island.

The self-ruling island has imposed Level 3 restrictions, banning gatherings of more than five people indoors and more than 10 outdoors, with mask-wearing a requirement for all outdoor activities, said Chen Shih-chung, the head of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center.

Among the 267 local cases, 127 were male and 140 were female aged 5 to 80. There were 129 cases detected in New Taipei City, 70 in Taipei, 28 in Changhua, 16 in Taoyuan, eight in Kaohsiung, five in Taichung, four in Keelung, three in Yilan, and two each in Tainan and Hsinchu.

There were also eight imported cases and no new deaths.

Starting from Thursday, an island-wide meeting to discuss the pandemic would be held every morning and will be followed by a press conference.

The National Taiwan University Hospital said it recorded more than 10 cases at a non-medical unit. Among those infected was someone who had been to Taipei’s Wanhua district, where there had been a severe community outbreak.

Although the cases were not considered hospital-acquired infections, the NTUH said it would halt all regular operations and new patient admissions and would also reduce outpatient appointments and postpone non-emergency cases. All staff members would also be tested until all obtained negative results.

The police have urgently contacted owners of 65 tea parlors, following a tea parlor cluster in Wanhua. The police successfully reached 22 of these tea parlors. Officers were initially unable to reach 27 foreign women working at these establishments but had found them as of noon on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Taipei City has recorded 594 local cases, including its first death on Monday. Mayor Hou You-yi said a test center at the New Taipei City Hospital in Banqiao district tested 198 people and found 10 positive cases. He urged those living in Banqiao who had been to Wanhua, or had been in contact with someone who had been to the district, to get tested as soon as possible.

Hou inspected a quarantine center in the city that was preparing for a quasi-Level 4 alert, meaning a potential lockdown.

New Taipei City’s Tamkang University confirmed that a teacher had been infected after spending time in Wanhua. The news came after students were evacuated in the middle of classes so a school building could be disinfected.

