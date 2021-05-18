Doctors who have received their training outside Hong Kong may soon be allowed to practice in the city, as long as they are permanent residents and agree to work for at least five years in the public sector locally.

Hong Kong had a serious shortage of doctors, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said on Tuesday. It had only two doctors for every 1,000 people, which lagged behind international standards, she said.

The situation would continue to worsen as not enough local medical students were being trained to fill the gap, Chan said. By 2030, the city would have 1,610 fewer doctors than needed, which would result in longer waiting times for patients, she added.

Authorities led by Chan are set to introduce a government bill to the legislature on June 2 to make it easier for those who have studied medicine overseas or in mainland China to obtain a practicing license in Hong Kong.

The proposed program would be open to Hong Kong permanent residents who went abroad to study medicine and obtain their doctor’s licenses. If they work for five years in Hong Kong’s public healthcare system, they can obtain full registration without having to pass the local licensing exam.

Existing laws allow doctors trained outside of Hong Kong to skip the exam only if they remain in the public sector.

The government will set up a committee comprising health officials and educators to decide on a list of “recognized medical schools” that are expected to number below 100.

Committee members will review the list every three years to make sure the schools listed are of a “quality comparable” to the two Hong Kong medical schools.

Four of the 10 committee members will be appointed by the chief executive. The committee’s makeup does not include representatives from the Hong Kong Medical Association or patents’ rights groups.

Chan was asked about whether the list of recognized schools would include institutions in mainland China. She said the question would be left to the committee, which would consider each institution’s international ranking, its academic level as well as language concerns.

“The government has no plans to focus on any location or region in particular,” Chan said. Once the non-locally trained doctors secured full registration, it would be up to employers to decide who to hire, she added.

