A distributor of skin care products says its business partner, a Hong Kong cosmetics chain, has not paid invoices totaling nearly HK$100,000 since it was helmed by a pro-Beijing entrepreneur last year.

The distributor, who only gave his name as Peter, told Apple Daily that in their three years of partnership, Bonjour Holdings Limited usually paid up within two to four weeks after delivery of the goods.

Recently, he learned from the chain’s staffers that their chief executive, Chen Jianwen, was holding up the checks although other senior management members had signed them, he claimed.

Chen is one of three cofounders of the Bauhinia Party, a political grouping of Beijing-loyal business leaders.

Peter said that several other distributors also claimed to have the same issue, while cosmetics retailers apart from Bonjour were paying on time.

He noted the chain’s partnership with Huawei to upgrade its e-commerce platform. “It shows Bonjour has a lot of money. They just aren’t paying us such small amounts,” he said.

“The accountants and buyers told us [distributors] that everything had changed since Chen started heading the group.”

Peter said he was upset that Bonjour was aiming to be the next Alibaba and yet owing small suppliers money.

“Bonjour gives me the impression that it is forsaking the Hong Kong market and shifting its attention to ‘another side,’ especially after Chen joined the group,” he said, referring to the mainland Chinese market.

Amid the pandemic, Peter was still taking orders from Bonjour to maintain the business relationship, although he had to cope with cash flow problems and mental distress. He vowed to take legal action “to get Bonjour’s attention.”

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the cosmetics retailer explained that they had policies on properly handling invoices, but the procedures could be disrupted by many factors. The spokesperson gave the assurance that the company would handle the complaint carefully.

Given last year’s drastic drop in sales, Bonjour has failed to pay the rents of multiple shops. Court documents show that the group owes at least HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) of unpaid rent. The owner of a Mong Kok shop lodged a winding-up petition against a subsidiary of the group but withdrew it after a month.

Bonjour has been selling its properties at below market rate, including its headquarters building in Tsuen Wan, where it will remain as a tenant, thereby generating HK$800 million in cash.

As the cosmetic chain increased investment in its online shop last year, records showed that it borrowed HK$412 million from banks and other institutions, 120% more than a year ago; its net debt ratio also rose from 2.05 of 2019 to 3.8.

The statistics put a big question mark over the group’s ability to continue operating, an independent auditor wrote in the company’s 2019 annual report.

Chen founded the Bauhinia Party with two others last year. The party is considered a major challenger of long-established groups in Hong Kong that are loyal to Beijing.

