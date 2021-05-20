ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, announced on Thursday its chief executive and co-founder, Zhang Yiming, is stepping down from his role.

He will be succeeded by fellow co-founder and head of human resources, Rubo Liang, whom he described as “an invaluable partner.”

“I believe I can best challenge the limits of what the company can achieve over the next decade, and drive innovation, by drawing on my strengths of highly-focused learning, systematic thought, and a willingness to attempt new things,” Zhang wrote in an internal memo to employees. First obtained by Reuters, it was later posted online by the company.

The 38-year-old said he made the decision after several months of deliberation. “The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager. I’m more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people,” the entrepreneur wrote.

“I’m not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and contemplating what may be possible,” added Zhang, who will work with his successor for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Zhang’s personal wealth is estimated at US$35.6 billion and is featured on the Forbes List as the 39th richest person in the world. After several jobs as an engineer and software developer, he established ByteDance in 2012.

Though TikTok has become a global sensation, its mother company was caught up in geopolitics in recent years. It was among Chinese tech companies sanctioned by the Trump administration, before the ban was halted by federal judges.

In a submission to the court, the U.S. Justice Department described Zhang as “a mouthpiece” for the Chinese Communist Party and is “committed to promoting” the party agenda. The administration accused the firm of endangering American national security, citing the tech giant’s close relationship with the Chinese authorities. Former State Secretary Mike Pompeo stressed that information obtained by WeChat and TikTok could fall into the hands of Chinese military and the national security unit.

The latest shake-up also occurred as Beijing tightens its grip on domestic tech firms.

