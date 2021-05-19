Chinese dissidents celebrated the 50th birthday of human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong, who has been under illegal house arrest since finishing his jail sentence two years ago.

Jiang has been forced to stay in his parents’ home in Henan province since February 28, 2019. He has been unable to see a doctor, find work or leave China to reunite with his wife and daughter.

His wife, Jin Bianling, resides in the United States and on Wednesday tweeted that she had not celebrated Jiang’s birthday with him for eight years. She wished he could regain his freedom soon so that she could cut a piece of birthday cake for him.

Overseas activist Wang Jianhong created an event to celebrate Jiang’s birthday and made a video for him. Other overseas human rights advocates, including Chen Guangcheng and Chen Jiangang, also wished Jiang to be freed soon and reunited with his family.

Human rights lawyer Ren Quanniu said the illegal house arrest of Jiang was an insult to all Chinese citizens and the Chinese Constitution.

Last month, Henan dissident Xing Wangli was arrested for “picking quarrels and provoking troubles” after visiting Jiang. Xing’s son said it was only natural for his father to visit Jiang for his contribution to China’s development of human rights, rule of law and democracy.

Jiang, born on May 19, 1971, was a teacher before turning to law. He faced suppression while fighting for the rights of AIDS patients, forced laborers in Shanxi province and Falun Gong practitioners. He also urged for direct election for the Beijing Lawyers Association.

In May 2012, he was beaten up by national security officers after trying to visit Chen Guangcheng. In March 2014, he went to a farm in Heilongjiang province to call for the release of illegally detained citizens and was kidnapped, beaten and left with a fractured rib.

In November 2016, Jiang went missing after visiting human rights lawyer Xie Yang, who had been taken away during the July 9 mass arrests the year before. Jiang was later found to have been detained for nine days over allegedly using another person’s identity card.

Jiang was arrested in June 2017 for inciting subversion of state power. He was later sentenced to two years in jail and was released on February 28, 2019.

