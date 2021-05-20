The United States’ representative office in China’s southern province of Guangzhou has issued a security alert warning Americans of a 75-story tower in Shenzhen that has mysteriously wobbled for days.

The alert remained in effect “until further notice,” said the U.S. Consulate in a Wednesday statement, urging American citizens to avoid going to the building and the nearby Huaqiangbei district.

The consulate issued the alert following “reports of shaking at the SEG Tower located in the Huaqiangbei (electronics market) area of Shenzhen, and the evacuation of people from the building and in the immediate vicinity,” the statement added.

Reports about the mysterious shaking of the high-rise building began on Tuesday, with the tower’s management telling its tenants to immediately evacuate after repeated shaking at about noon. No signs of cracking on the ground and damaged curtain walls were detected, the tower’s owner Shenzhen Electronics said in a statement posted on its website.

Tenants have reported they felt the SEG Tower shaking as early as May 13, with Tuesday’s incident gaining attention as it was “shaking particularly strongly.”

“I started feeling [the wobble] on the 13th, so I felt especially scared,” a woman surnamed Xu told the state-run Beijing News.

“I felt a bit of discomfort in my chest at first, and then my head felt a little dizzy. I thought it was because I was ill. But it lasted for an extended period of time, not just a few seconds, but at least half a minute. My other colleagues also felt the shake,” added Xu, who worked on the 57th floor.

No safety abnormalities were found in the main structure of the building and its surroundings, said the city’s authorities, while an investigation into the cause of the shaking was still underway.

Office floors above the 11th floor remain closed until further notice, while the shopping mall below the 10th floor is still open to the public.

The southern city of 13 million people has seen an influx of high-rise buildings as the special economic zone has risen from a suburban area of rice paddies and farmlands to a high-tech manufacturing hub, often hailed by foreign media as “the next Silicon Valley.”

The number of initial public offerings on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ranked first in the world between 2009 and 2015, and it remains a significant financing platform for mainland Chinese companies.

The city is home to 297 buildings at least 150 meters (490 feet) tall, the second-most in the world after neighboring Hong Kong.

