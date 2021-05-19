Taiwan officials have accused mainland China of spreading false information about the effects of sanitizing sprays used by Taiwanese soldiers, as the self-ruled island tackled its latest outbreak of COVID-19.

Online messages claiming that sanitizers used by Taiwan’s chemical corps were “highly toxic” were untrue and part of the information warfare launched by the mainland against the self-ruled island, Taiwanese government spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said on Wednesday.

The messages emerged last week as Taiwan soldiers used the sanitizing sprays on streets and public places amid a surge of new COVID cases. Officials clarified that the disinfectants were 1-to-50 dilutions of bleach and were safe.

The false messages were aimed at demoralizing Taiwan’s armed forces and creating turmoil in a community now busy with combating the coronavirus, Lo said, urging people to examine online information carefully.

Police had arrested six people in connection with the messages, Lo added.

The island’s national security officers had found that the mainland was behind the recent disinformation and campaigns to sway opinions on social media, said Lee Chun-yi, the deputy secretary-general to Taiwan’s presidential office.

